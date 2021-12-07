Noble Middle School teacher suspended with pay after being charged with assault

Terry Hughes (Photo: NHCS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County middle school teacher has been suspended with pay after being charged with assaulting a female.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terry Hughes, 64, following a domestic dispute at his home on Dec. 2. He was a CTE teacher at Noble Middle School.

He was suspended with pay on Dec. 3, the district told WWAY on Tuesday.

New Hanover County Schools hired Hughes in August 2018.

Hughes is out of jail on bond.