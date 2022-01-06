Nominations for 36th annual YWCA Women of Achievement Awards close on January 7

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nominations are open for the YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s 36th Annual Women of Achievement Awards.

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s award ceremony will be held virtually on March 3, during Women’s History Month, celebrating the accomplishments of women and young leaders in the Lower Cape Fear community.

The deadline to nominate a woman of achievement is Friday, January 7. Nominees must reside in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, or Pender County.



Since 1985, YWCA has honored more than 400 women in the Lower Cape Fear region recognizing outstanding contributions and accomplishments in a variety of categories. Adult award categories include: Advocacy & Social Justice, Arts & Culture, Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Public Service, Rachel Freeman Unsung Hero, and Trailblazer.



There are two awards for young women: Young Leadership Scholarship Award and Student Impact Grant. These awards provide financial support to young women to pursue higher education or support completion of research, programs, or project-based proposals related to YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.



If you know a woman in the Lower Cape Fear who exudes qualities deserving of recognition, consider nominating her for the 36th Annual Women of Achievement Awards. Nominations are free and accepted online until January 7.

More information about nomination categories, eligibility, and the nomination process is available at https://www.ywca-lowercapefear.org/nominate.