Non-profits bring ‘Soul’ to Wilmington’s Northside

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United and Northside Food Co-op brought a little soul to the north side community of Wilmington Sunday.

The black arts alliance treated the community to soul food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The event featured the classic movie ‘Soul Food’ on the big screen, and some dinners catered by area Black-owned restaurants.

Everyone in attendance was given a box full of ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner – including the turkey.

The event was held at the Dream Art Center as a way to unite the community and provide a sense of camaraderie.

Cedrick Harrison sits on the Northside Food Co-op board.

“We’re all about trying to restore back into the community and Northside Food Co-op has that as part of their mission,” said Harrison. “So this is great when we are able to get the community together for a positive reason and just continue to build camaraderie among our neighbors.”

According to Port City United Outreach worker Anthony Brumm, the event was a success.

“We have over 200 people in there, and we’re just trying to restore the village mentality, the village feeling, the family feeling, and what better time than the Thanksgiving holiday season to do that, ” said Brumm.

The Northside Food Co-Op is a community-owned grocery store planned for a neighborhood north of downtown Wilmington that has struggled with food insecurity for years.