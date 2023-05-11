Nonprofit builds beds to give to children who are sleeping without one

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit and mattress store chain, Mattress Firm, are partnering together to ensure no child is sleeping without a bed.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is a nonprofit that builds and delivers beds for children between the ages of 3 and 17.

On Thursday, they made 30 beds. The team started with piles of lumber and then constructed the beds before they were delivered. Tommy Underwood is the president of the “Wilmington North Carolina Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter,” says surprising a family with a bed — makes all the work — worthwhile.

“My favorite part is probably delivery, when you go in and deliver a bed to a child who’s never had a bed of his own. You go in and deliver to a single mom that’s sharing a sofa bed with three children and you provided beds for all her children. That is energizing and it will make you want to do it again,” explained Underwood.