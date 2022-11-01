Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

Unique Places to Save has withdrawn its purchase agreement after not being able to secure funds (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island.

The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.

However, without a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, and no other viable state or federal grants for land acquisition, the project has gone cold and there appears to be no major donors who are interested in preserving the land and no viable path forward.

“In the weeks following the NCLWF Board of Trustees’ disappointing decision, we tried to find a path forward but could not,” Unique Places to Save’s executive director Clark Harris said. “While the outcome was not what we had hoped, I am proud of our team’s amazing effort to give the community a chance to protect this unique piece of land.”