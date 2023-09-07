Norfolk Dredging Company awarded $18 million contract for local dredging work

Dredging work is set to take place to help the Port of Wilmington (Photo: NC Ports)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Wilmington District has awarded an $18 million contract to Norfolk Dredging Company.

The contract is for the maintenance dredging of the Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin and Mid-River Channels.

About 1.6 million cubic yards of material will be dredged to allow 42-foot-deep access for container, bulk, and general cargo vessels to the Port of Wilmington’s public and private terminals.

Over 7 million tons of goods move through the Port of Wilmington contributing to the economic wellbeing of the region, the state of North Carolina, and the Nation, according to a press release.

The work is expected to begin November 2023 and end Summer of 2024.