North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce hosts business expo, Leland Cultural Arts Center

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Several Cape Fear local businesses got to showcase what they have to offer to the community at a business exposure on Saturday.

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce organized the North Brunswick Business Expo to help residents discover and connect with local businesses, as well as give local businesses a chance to show residents why they should shop local.

There were raffles, a food truck, and even a shred truck that gave people a chance to properly dispose of documents

Chris Welch is the owner of Badger Box Mobile Storage, who was vendor at the event, and says they were excited about this opportunity to get more exposure to their brand.

“We’re really here to just kind of grow our brand,” said Welch. “We do a lot of business in Brunswick County and Leland area. It’s really a great growing market that we are proud to be a part of.”

The expo was held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Magnolia Greens, and hundreds of locals came out to see what can be offered to them locally.