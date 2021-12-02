North Brunswick completes big comeback in wrestling match over Topsail

Scorpions were down 33-0 at one point

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – It was a 42 to 39 win for North Brunswick

There was a big matchup was at 195 pounds– Cesar Aguilar got a win – Coach York said that was the pivotal match – he came from behind for the pin against Aaron Martinez.

Topsail heavyweight Thomas Bennett performed strong. He beat Dante Jimeno after Dante got the best of him last year.

At 106 pounds, Caden Farris and Tyler Sznaider finished with two pins to close the match.