North Brunswick High hosts JRTOC TRI Competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, North Brunswick High School hosted their annual JROTC TRI Competition on Saturday.

JROTC students from all across North Carolina competed in in three different events from air rifle, drill and ceremony, and raiders.

This was the 20th competition held at North Brunswick, with 17 schools competing this year.

Steven Baker is the Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC at North Brunswick High, and says he hopes this program will inspire these young cadets to develop important life skills.

“It creates this environment where they are a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Baker. “No event happens out here individually. It’s all a teamwork, and so it teaches them teamwork. Which is a big thing we are trying to get them to learn in this program as well.”

Both North and West Brunswick High School drill teams have qualified to compete in the JROTC National Competition in Daytona Beach, Florida later this year.

Baker says North Brunswick High is proud to host one of the largest JROTC competitions in the country right here in Leland.