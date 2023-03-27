North Brunswick High JROTC rifle team earns first place in competition

North Brunswick JROTC recently won first place in a national competition (Photo: George Williams)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Brunswick High JROTC Rifle team recently earned first place honors in a national competition.

The school placed first for the Army and 5th in the nation across all services in the JROTC National Air Rifle Championship Sporters Division in Ohio on March 25th.

During the two day competition the team was led by Jose Gonzalez with a score of 1109 followed by Jasmine Lopez with a score of 1083, Tiffany Martinez with a score of 1079, and Hannah Gore with a score of 1070. They ended with a combined score of 4341.

Jose Gonzalez was recognized for being the number one shooter in the Army and 5th in the nation across all services.

Also, Jose Gonzalez and Jasmine Lopez received their Junior Distinguished Badges.