North Brunswick sending first-ever Special Olympics track team to state championship

The Unified Partners who participate say they get just as much out of the experience as the special athletes

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – North Brunswick high school has a very decorated track program. But one Scorpion track team going to Greensboro for the state championship is trying to do something that has never been done in school history – have special athletes compete for a North Carolina state championship.