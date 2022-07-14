North Brunswick’s Dom’ahnic Atkinson-Bell talks winning DB MVP at showcase

Rising senior also talks about his ambitions for this season

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – With more than 250 athletes from 20 states represented, Dom’ahnic Atkinson Bell stood alone among the defensive backs, as he was voted MVP of the position group at the VTO All American Challenge.

“Being selected was a blessing,” said the North Brunswick rising senior. “I was very thankful for it.” Atkinson-Bell (known as his initials D.A.B.) also won the shuttle during the combine, but couldn’t take home first for the 40-yard dash.

“There was some fast kids out there,” he says laughing as he shakes his head.

But he took away more than just hardware. D.A.B. says much of the coaching he received revolved around mentality.

“For me and my position I would say always be patient,” says Atkinson-Bell. “Don’t speed up the game because the guy in front of you is moving fast or the offense is in hurry up. Just stay patient. We talked a lot about taking care of your physical and mental health that you are more than a football player and you have to take care of yourself in the classroom and mentally.”

After the combine and 1-on-1 competitions, he was selected in the first-round of the 7-on-7 tournament. His team made it all the way to the championship and then lost by two.

After transferring from Laney, Atkinson-Bell went in to summer camp with the Scorpions behind his peers since he was unfamiliar with the team and the scheme. Coach Bryan Davis agreed after their playoff win against South Brunswick last year that D.A.B.’s ascension to 2-way starter was swift, once he had a good grasp on the system.

“He’s found his roll. He can do a lot of different things. He’s starting to figure it out. The first few weeks he was here it was so foreign for him just because of terminology. Now everything is starting to slow down for him and he’s showing his worth,” said Davis.