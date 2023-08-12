North Carolina Aquarium Society hosting trivia to support shark conservation

The North Carolina Aquarium will host shark-themed trivia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7- 9 p.m. at Front Street Brewery. Photo: North Carolina Aquarium Society

WILMINGTON, NC — The North Carolina Aquarium Society is hosting Game Night: Untamed to benefit shark conservation.

It takes place Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Front Street Brewery in Wilmington.

Registration is open today at NCA Society Game Night and is $20 per two-person team. The event is for adults ages 21 and up only and supports North Carolina Aquariums’ shark conservation work as a donation to the nonprofit 501(c)3 NC Aquarium Society.

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) staff serve as the evening’s engaging hosts and competition judges. Top score and most spirited will take home more than bragging rights. Fun prizes will also highlight a very exciting evening.

“We really enjoy lending our shark passion and expertise to make this evening a trivia night that is relevant and even hilarious at times,” Gail Lemiec, NCAFF, unique experiences coordinator said. “Participants have a great time and walk away with greater awareness, which we hope inspires action to take care of our oceans.”

Advance tickets are required for Game Night Untamed, and space is limited. For more information and tickets, visit their website.