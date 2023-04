North Carolina astronaut Christina Koch selected by NASA to be first woman to fly to the moon

Astronaut Christina Koch is set to be the first woman to fly to the moon (Photo: NASA / MGN)

(WTVD) — Astronaut Christina Koch, who graduated from North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham and NC State, has been selected to be the first woman to fly to the moon.

Koch is already in the record books as being part of the first all-female spacewalk and completing the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

