North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

North Carolina A&T University (Photo: WTVD)

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday.

The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years.

The UNC System Board of Governors revised the residency policy years ago to increase the enrollment cap.

The University of North Carolina System said N.C. A&T has exceeded the limits established for them, which was set at 35%.

Last year, NC A&T had 41% of freshman students from out-of-state.

The UNC System recommends that the $2 million from the university’s current budget be given to the board’s UNC Need-Based Grant Financial Program.

Todd Simmons, a spokesperson for NC A&T, said in a statement:

“The University has expressed regret over exceeding the cap. We have put oversight enhancements in place to prevent this from happening again.”