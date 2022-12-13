North Carolina begins Booze It and Lose It again today

(WILMINGTON, NC) WWAY– The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign began today again in North Carolina. The effort is NC’s largest impaired driving campaign, which is run by the NC Governors Highway Safety Program.

Officials will be stepping up their awareness in terms of impaired drivers for the rest of this month. Just in 2022, there have been a reported 432 people killed in drug and alcohol related crashes

The highway safety program would like to remind folks to never drive while impaired, buckle your seat belt and please follow the speed limit.