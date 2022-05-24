North Carolina ferries hit by COVID-19, mechanical issues

North Carolina Department of Transportation ferry traveling across Hatteras Inlet to Ocracoke Island

HATTERAS, NC — Ferry service along the North Carolina coast is experiencing interruptions because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in crew members and mechanical issues on the vessels themselves.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes are affected.

Last Thursday, three ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the Hatteras route were out of service due to mechanical issues.

In addition, COVID-19 cases are on the rise locally and have impacted recent departure schedules on the Hatteras route.

