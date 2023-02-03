North Carolina Ferry Division Hosts Career Fair

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career and enjoy being on the water, then life on the ferry might just be for you. The North Carolina Ferry Division hosted a career fair looking for potential employees.

The department is looking for people to work in Brunswick County with some positions in the outer banks as well.

Deputy Director for the North Carolina Ferry Division Jed Dixon says they are looking for anyone who is interested in a wide range of positions.

“We’re doing a job fair for the North Carolina Ferry system. We are looking for applicants all the way from the very entry level position all the way up to ferry captains, and we are looking for people interested in coming to work for us either here in Brunswick County or any route in the whole state,” said Dixon.

The division is promising competitive pay, retirement packages and opportunities to advance.