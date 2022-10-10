North Carolina gas prices rise 20 cents in last week

Gas prices have increased rapidly across NC in the last week alone (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The prices of gas is continuing to rise across the country and the Cape Fear.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $2.50/g.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”