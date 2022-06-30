North Carolina man accused of stealing $1.8 million in checks from mailboxes using stolen master key

(Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A massive mail theft operation was reported in south Charlotte that targeted hundreds of residents and businesses.

Kyree Corbett, 20, of Charlotte, faced a federal judge Wednesday.

He’s charged with armed robbery, possession of property of the United States and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said in December 2021, Corbett pointed a gun at a postal carrier’s face, demanded her mail key and drove away in a car that was reported stolen.

Hundreds of checks worth about $1.8 million and a stolen gun were found inside Corbett’s apartment, according to prosecutors.

Click here to read more….