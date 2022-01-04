North Carolina man charged in fatal road rage shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man has been charged in the shooting death of a motorcyclist in what investigators say was a road rage incident.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release that 51-year-old Roger Dale Nobles was arrested at his home Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

He’s being held in the Cumberland County jail without bond. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephen Addison.

WRAL reported that the arrest warrant says Nobles and his son got into a conflict with Addison at an intersection. The son got out of the truck to confront Addison and the elder Nobles fired a gun from the driver’s seat.

