North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train

BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson.

News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.

State Highway Patrol says a train was going north and the crossing guard was down when a driver went through the crossing guard. It was unclear why Valdez didn’t stop for the crossing guard.

State Road 1330 was closed in both directions for several hours as crews cleaned up the crash.