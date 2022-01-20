North Carolina manufacturer to close, puts 475 out of work

DENSO in Kalamazoo, MI (Photo: WWMT/ CBS News)

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina manufacturing plant which makes small engines for windshield wipers, electric windows and other car parts says it is shutting down, putting nearly 500 people out of a job.

News outlets report DENSO Manufacturing told local economic development officials on Tuesday that layoffs at the Greenville plant will take place later this year and that the company will close its doors by January 2023, news outlets reported.

The move will affect 475 workers, who were informed on Tuesday of the impending shutdown.

The company said in a statement that the closure was part of an effort to optimize its North American manufacturing operations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)