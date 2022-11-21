North Carolina marks 233rd anniversary as a state

North Carolina turned 233 years old on Monday (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks exactly 233 years since North Carolina achieved statehood on November 21, 1789.

North Carolina became the 12th state in the nation on that date, after the NC General Assembly ratified the U.S. Constitution.

Since its official designation in the late-18th century, North Carolina has grown to a population of nearly 11 million people.

Wilmington was first founded in 1739 — just over 50 years before North Carolina became a state.