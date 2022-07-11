North Carolina one of 27 states USDA is partnering with to reduce childhood hunger

(Photo: Olearys / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WASHINGTON (WWAY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in partnership with states and territories across the country, is working to provide food benefits for the summer months to eligible children.

As of July 8th, 27 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, are set up to provide the benefits to an estimated 13 million children.

“For far too long, millions of families have struggled to keep their kids fed and healthy during the summer while schools are out,” Cindy Long, administrator of USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service, said. “Child food benefits can bridge the gap and help families provide the nourishment their children deserve. These benefits can help American families in need cope with rising food costs.”

USDA says they are actively working with all states to help them participate in the program and be able to offer food benefits to children.

Children are eligible for this temporary nutrition benefit, known as Summer P-EBT, if they receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, or if they are under age six and live in a household receiving SNAP benefits.

The benefits are loaded onto a debit-type card that can be used to purchase food. Families of eligible children typically receive $391 per child for the summer, with higher rates for families in Alaska, Hawaii, and the territories.