North Carolina police ID suspect in 15 cases from 1990s

David Edward Doran CMPD has identified David Edward Doran (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A suspect in at least 15 sexual assault cases in a North Carolina city in the 1990s has been identified through DNA testing, police said Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit said in a news release that the suspect, David Edward Doran, died in 2008.

In June 1990, police said, a suspect broke into a residence in the Myers Park area of Charlotte and sexually assaulted an occupant inside. Over the course of the next nine years, there were multiple cases that were unique and similar, police said. The last of the cases appear to have occurred on January 1999.

Of the 15 cases detectives linked, 13 of them involved victims under the age of 18. In the majority of the cases, the suspect would arm himself with a knife, break into the residence and move the victim to a different location where he would sexually assault them, police said.

With the assistance of grant money and a Virginia laboratory, forensic genetic genealogy was used to identify Doran as a suspect, police said.

CMPD’s Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit began in 2006 and is responsible for clearing nearly 400 cases, the news release said.