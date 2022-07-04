North Carolina siblings hit, 1 killed while watching fireworks

North Carolina siblings hit while watching fireworks on July 3, 2022 (Photo: WISN/CNN)

MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN) — One person from North Carolina is dead and another injured after an accident in Wisconsin this holiday weekend.

Authorities in Menomonee Falls say an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and struck a brother and sister who were watching Fourth of July fireworks Sunday night.

Police say the 24-year-old man died as a result of his injuries, while his 25-year-old sister is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The two are from North Carolina.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene of the accident and was cooperative. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the accident.