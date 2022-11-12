North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington

A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company.

NC Small Business Festival happening Sunday, November 12 (Photo: WWAY)

The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.

The venue is pet friendly.

Small businesses interested in participating can apply here: https://downtownilmmarket.org/waterline