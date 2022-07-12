North Carolina State Highway Patrol adds K9 ‘Duke’ to their team

(Photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced the addition of a canine named Duke to their team.

They say Duke was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Richmond, Virginia as a puppy. After being rescued, Duke successfully completed training and certified in narcotic detection in December 2017.

Prior to coming to the Patrol, he worked with a law enforcement agency in Virginia from 2017 until 2021.