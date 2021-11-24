North Carolina university suspends fraternity amid allegations

East Carolina University (Photo: WNCT)

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Administrators at a North Carolina university have suspended a fraternity amid allegations that its members were involved in sexual assault and drink tampering at their house, the school announced Wednesday.

East Carolina University said in a memo that the Theta Chi fraternity is on a 30-day suspension while an investigation begins into a reported incident on Oct, 29, news outlets reported.

In the memo, ECU Chancellor Phillip Rogers said the suspension can be reissued if necessary during reviews. If the cease-and-desist order is violated, the school will take further action. Theta Chi Fraternity has said it will cooperate fully with the investigation, Rogers said.

ECU issued an alert on Nov. 9 that it had received a report about the incident, but authorities have provided no details. Word of the possible assault and drink tampering prompted protests and marches calling for Theta Chi to be removed from the Greenville campus.