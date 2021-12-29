North Carolina woman taped $100,000 scratch-off ticket to her leg

Winter Winnings game (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

ROSMAN, NC (WWAY) — Pamela Lunsford of Rosman said she was so afraid she might lose her $20 Winter Winnings ticket that she taped the $100,000 winning ticket to her leg for safekeeping.

“I can lose a purse or a book bag but I can’t lose my leg,” Lunsford laughed.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday with her winning ticket safely in tow to collect her prize.

Lunsford said she bought three scratch-off tickets from the Lake Toxaway Trading Post on Rosman Highway in Lake Toxaway. She won $100 on her first ticket and $30 on her second ticket.

“I was really excited that I won $130,” Lunsford said. “When I realized what I won on the last ticket, I started shaking. I was in total shock.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.

“Something like this, it’s life-changing for me,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford, 60, said she took her kids out to a nice crab dinner in Asheville after she won. She also said she plans to buy a new car to replace her old car that was totaled in an accident a few months ago.

The Winter Winnings game launched in November with two top prizes of $1 million and two $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.