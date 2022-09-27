North Carolina’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan approved

Charging an electrc vehicle should become easier along North Carolina highways (Photo: Pixabay)

WASHINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, according to a press release.

All states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all FY22 and FY23 NEVI formula funding, totaling more than $1.5 billion to help build EV chargers across approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country.

The NEVI formula funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which makes $5 billion available over five years, will help build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network across the country.

North Carolina’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 2,655 public charging ports, using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Today’s announcement unleashes roughly $39.4 million in FY22 and FY23 funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for North Carolina to take key steps in building out a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging network.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

The transportation sector is our country’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden has set an ambitious goal for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero-emissions vehicles. Transitioning America’s cars to EVs is an important pathway to achieving the President’s goal of reducing our emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030, and officials say a robust network of public chargers is an important tool to support this transition.