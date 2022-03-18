North Front Street improvement project to begin next month

(Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Front Street Improvement project will begin the week of April 18, 2022.

The City and T.A. Loving Company have agreed upon this start date to best accommodate the current manufacturing and supply chain issue. The overall project duration is still five months with a completion date set for September.

Construction will begin the week of April 18 with underground sewer and utility work in the Grace Street intersection.

Appropriate signage to help drivers and pedestrians navigate the area will be placed in the vicinity at the start of the project.

The next phase will involve the closure of the block between Chestnut and Grace Streets. During this first phase of utility and street work, pedestrian sidewalks and access to all businesses will remain open and project signs will indicate this.

Once the first block is complete, crews will re-open that block to vehicles (with a temporary surface) and then transition into the block between Grace and Walnut Streets.

When both blocks are ready, a final coat of pavement and striping will be applied to the streets. Upon completion, N. Front Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets will resemble the other streetscaping projects in downtown, especially Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street, which was completed in 2010 in a similar partnership with CFPUA.

This $3.5 million project is among the voter-approved Transportation Bond Projects and is jointly funded with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.