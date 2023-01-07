North Myrtle Beach swears in first female police chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The first female police chief in North Myrtle Beach was sworn in Friday.

Capt. Dana Crowell, a 20-year veteran of the department, became the city’s first female police chief when she was sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday in a ceremony at City Hall.

She will replace Tommy Dennis, who will be taking over as an associate judge in the city’s municipal court. He has served as the city’s police chief since June 2020 and has worked for the department for nearly 26 years.

Crowell will be the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968.

