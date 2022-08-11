North Topsail Beach drowning victim’s mother warns public of dangers

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The mother of the man who drowned in north topsail beach nearly two weeks ago offers a warning to others.

According to Elizabeth Muschori, her family is still working on getting the body of Moses Muchai back to Texas.

Her sons got into trouble while out on a sandbar in the inlet of North Topsail Beach. Her twelve-year-old son was saved but her 24-year-old son, Moses, drowned.

Muschori says more needs to be done to warn visitors on the dangers of inlets, sandbars and rip currents.

Now her mission is to make sure this never happens to another family.

“As the owners of those homes that they rent it would be nice if they’d just inform because it is hard, we came back with his luggage,” she said. “I mean it’s really, really difficult, it’s like a dream or a nightmare, you know, I don’t think, it’s like your life just changes, it’s just not going to be the same anymore, it’s different.”

Muschori said she is grateful the body of her son was recovered.

“The man who went missing weeks before my son has never been recovered,” she said. “I just don’t want another mother or family to go through what I, or may family went through.

“When you go on vacation, you look for best of that place,” she said.

Muschori hopes more is done to inform visitors of the dangers of sand bars, rip currents and high tides.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the family with funeral and transportation expenses, click here to help.