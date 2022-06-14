Northern California gas station manager fired for accidentally posting gas for 69 cents a gallon

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA (WTVD) — The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a Northern California gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon has now been fired.

The manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000.

Click here to read more….