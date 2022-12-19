Novant Health and American Red Cross land helicopter, raising awareness for blood donations

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health and the American Red Cross teamed up this morning in Brunswick County to encourage blood donations and emphasize their importance.

A Novant Health AirLink helicopter landed at Brunswick Medical Center Monday morning to raise awareness of the impact of blood donations.

AirLink flight teams provide transfusions to around 90 patients a year.

Doctors say administering blood before arriving at the hospital has been shown to increase survival rates, and reduce the amount of blood patients need during their hospitalization.

“We give about once every four days, so about 90 times a year. To keep our blood fully stocked, because of the change out dates and everything, we have to have about 210 donors a year to be able to provide this service,” said AirLink Flight Paramedic, Jojo Turbeville.

If you are able to give blood, the American Red Cross encourages you do so, because it just might save a life.

To find a donation site near you, click here.