Novant Health announces psychiatric residency program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health, UNC Medicine and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune have partnered to announce a psychiatric residency program.

“We are really excited to hopefully be part of the solution to provide a pipeline for well trained, excited psychiatry physicians to be trained here locally,” said Lora Pacaldo, Novant Health Medical Director for Psychiatry Services.

The four-year program will include both military and civilian physicians, and with will rotate between Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

“Developing additional psychiatrists, what were able to do once they’ve graduated, those who are in uniform, we’re able to then have them deploy around the world and support those who serve in uniform, as well as their families who stand beside them,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The partnership will give the medical residents opportunities to provide mental health care for a variety of patients, including military members.

According to Tab Brown, Assistant State Service Officer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars North Carolina, this will be a big help for service members.

“Often times, veterans who are in need of psychiatry care can’t always get into the VA in a timely fashion. The residency program I think is a great idea because they’re going to train not only military, but civilian doctors as well,” said Brown.

A 2022 study found that access to mental health care in North Carolina ranked in the bottom third, with rural areas seeming to struggle the most.

