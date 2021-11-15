Novant Health discusses the best course of action for women experiencing menopause

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is shedding light on myths surrounding menopause, and helping to ease the worries of women going through the life-changing event.

Doctor Lee Ann Garner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center says many women experience sleep disturbance and mood swings when going through menopause.

Those changes can impact the lives and career of women, but Garner says menopause doesn’t have to be viewed as a negative thing.

“If you know what to look for and you know, there are many different options,” Garner said. “It’s not always hormones, it’s not always medication. There’s lots of things you can do just for your overall health to get through this. And actually probably a little bit better and happier because of it.”

Garner says the most important thing for women experiencing menopause is to communicate with your doctor to figure out your best options.