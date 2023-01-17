Novant Health encourages people to prioritize getting a primary care provider

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Novant Health encouraging people to take a look at their new year’s resolutions, and consider adding a primary care provider to their to-do list for 2023.

According to a 2019 study, a quarter of Americans don’t have a primary care provider. Concerns over COVID-19, and people who feel their health is good enough without seeing a doctor are some of the reasons why.

Health officials say not going to the doctor can increase the chances of sickness or death among people with underlying, preventable or treatable medical conditions.

“Get established with somebody, because people might feel healthy, but there’s a lot of preventative things we want to keep people up to date, to keep them healthy, –and to make sure, you know, a big part of my job is promoting healthy lifestyles. To make sure that we’re trying to get exercised during our busy work weeks, and eating healthy,” said Dr. Tara Craig, Novant Health Family & Internal Medicine South Brunswick.

Dr. Craig also recommends prioritizing annual wellness visits with a primary care provider, which will help you take an active role in your overall health.