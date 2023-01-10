Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season.

Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it.

“We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.

Novant is currently caring for 260 COVID patients across their healthcare system, with the average age of patients being 70 years old.

There are three primary variants of the virus going around including BQ 1.1, BQ 1, and XB 1.5.

Dr. Priest says not staying up to date on your boosters, or not being vaccinated at all, increases your chances of being hospitalized with the virus.