Novant Health holds fall prevention workshop to raise awareness

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — September 18th-22nd is Fall Prevention Week and to raise awareness, Novant Health held a fall prevention workshop in Rocky Point.

People could come in and have their balance tested through several exercises and the “timed up and go” test.

Patients start sitting down, stand up, walk ten feet, came back and sit back down.

It may sound simple but any time over 12 seconds may indicate an individual is more prone to falling.

Well, its all in, one, the transfer, so going from sit to stand,” Talisa Bannerman-Lee, Novant’s clinical rehab supervisor said. “That takes a bit of time so if you have trouble doing that, that increases your risk for falls. It also can increase your risk for not being able to stay independent in the home, a lot of research has shown that.”

According to Novant Health, falls are the #1 cause for emergency room visits at New Hanover Regional Medical Center locations.