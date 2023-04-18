Novant Health hosting hiring event in Brunswick County

Novant Health is holding a hiring event in Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a hiring event in Bolivia to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.

Interviews will occur on-site and offers will be made to qualified candidates.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 21st at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia.

Open positions include:

• Registered nurse

• Certified nurse assistant (CNA)

• Environmental services

• MRI/CT/radiologic tech

• Mammographer

To help expedite the recruiting process, job seekers may apply online to share their resume ahead of the interview HERE.