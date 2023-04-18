Novant Health hosting hiring event in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a hiring event in Bolivia to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.
Interviews will occur on-site and offers will be made to qualified candidates.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 21st at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia.
Open positions include:
• Registered nurse
• Certified nurse assistant (CNA)
• Environmental services
• MRI/CT/radiologic tech
• Mammographer
To help expedite the recruiting process, job seekers may apply online to share their resume ahead of the interview HERE.