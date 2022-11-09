Novant Health installs drop boxes for unused, expired medications

Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies (Photo: Novant Health)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have old medications around your house collecting dust, you now have a permanent, safe place to dispose of it.

Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.

“Taking the extra step to properly dispose of medication can greatly reduce the risk of medications ending up in the wrong hands or polluting our communities’ drinking water,” Novant Health vice president of pharmacy services Andrea Reed said. “Novant Health has installed these medication containers for everyone in our areas to use, regardless of if you are a patient, as an extension of our commitment to improve the health of our communities.”

Locations in the Cape Fear offering the drop boxes include: