Novant Health laying off 160 workers, including some in Cape Fear

Novant Health is laying off 160 worker (Photo: Novant Health NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is laying off 160 workers, including some in the Cape Fear.

Novant Health says they are making changes across the health system as part of an organizational redesign plan.

“In a challenging healthcare environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients,” a statement read.

A spokesperson says the layoffs represent less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions across the health system. This reduction mainly impacts management and administrative roles.

Novant Health says the layoffs will not affect their ability to deliver high-quality, safe care to their patients and communities.