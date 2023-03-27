Novant Health lifting universal masking requirement

Novant Health is dropping their mask requirement Tuesday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll no longer have to wear a mask at Novant Health starting Tuesday.

All Novant Health facilities will lift universal masking requirements for patients, visitors and team members on March 28th at 7:00 a.m.

Patients may still request their care teams wear masks during treatment and clinic visits.

While universal masking will no longer be required, certain exceptions apply, including wearing masks when respiratory virus symptoms are present and in treatment areas for high-risk patients, including those in isolation, according to a press release.

Novant Health says anyone experiencing respiratory virus symptoms is encouraged to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.