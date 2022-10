Novant Health NHRMC NICU babies dress up for Halloween

The NICU babies at Novant Health NHRMC recently dressed up for Halloween (Photo: Novant Health)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Everyone in the Cape Fear is getting in the Halloween-spirit, including the smallest of residents.

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently dressed up for the holiday.

A wide variety of costumes clothed the small babies.

NICU nurses put together the costumes for the NICU babies first Halloween.