Novant Health NHRMC receives $120,000 donation from Willie Stargell Foundation

The Willie Stargell Foundation donated $120,000 to Novant Health NHRMC (Photo: Novant Health)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Willie Stargell Foundation presented a local hospital with a large donation Thursday afternoon.

A gift of $120,000 in support of continued care for those battling kidney disease was given to Novant Health NHRMC.

The check presentation took place around 9:00 a.m. on S. 17th Street.