Novant Health receives multiple American Heart Association awards

Novant Health has been given an American Heart Association award (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Awards for demonstrating its continued commitment to quality and efficient care for cardiovascular patients.

The care has resulted in shorter recovery times and fewer hospital readmissions, according to a press release.

As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline programs, the American Heart Association recognized Novant Health for its outstanding dedication to improving quality care for cardiovascular patients.

“We are delighted to, once again, be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to providing outstanding care to our cardiovascular patients as they recover an acute coronary event,” Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute vice president Mariane Carna said. “Our multidisciplinary team across the system continues to deliver remarkable care and work collaboratively with patients at the core of our values.”

In addition to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Brunswick Medical center receiving the award, nine other locations across North Carolina also were given the award.