Novant NHRMC and former American Idol winner recognize National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center is recognizing September as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and a former “American Idol” winner made a stop in Wilmington to help get the word out.

On Thursday, recording artist Ruben Studdard visited at the hospital’s Wilmington campus to help the hospital unveil its plans to open a new clinic, that will provide additional support and medical care to people with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S., affecting an estimated 100,000 people. According to Novant Health, there are around 75 individuals with sickle cell disease in New Hanover County .

Novant, the Red Cross, NC Project LEAD, and Ruben Studdard are all stressing the need for donated blood from the community to help sickle cell patients.

Not only to get screened and tested, but for us to also donate blood, so that the people that are affected by this can have the help and the treatments that they need,” said Ruben Studdard.

First we have partnered with the Red Cross to start offering red blood cells exchanges, for sickle cell patients with acute chest syndrome, which is a sometimes deadly complication of sickle cell disease,” said Dr, Eric Scofield, Novant NHRMC hematology and medical oncology.

The new clinic is scheduled to open sometime next month, and will be located at 1725 block of New Hanover Medical Park Drive in Wilmington.

Ruben Studdard was also in Wilmington for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala on Saturday, September 24.